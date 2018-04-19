Far East Film Festival: Highlights dell’edizione del 2017, aspettando il FEFF20



Il Far East Film Festival è una manifestazione dedicata al cinema asiatico, ed è stata definita “la più ricca rassegna di cinema dell’Estremo Oriente in Europa”. Si tiene a Udine, in Friuli, nel mese di aprile dal 1999. Attualmente è la più rilevante manifestazione europea dedicata al cinema popolare asiatico.

Miglior film (Audience Award)

1999: Chan sam ying hung (A Hero Never Dies)

2000: Xizao (Shower), a pari merito con Jeong (My Heart)

2001: Banchikwang (The Foul King)

2002: Sun jaat si mui

2003: Infernal Affairs

2004: Tasogare Seibei

2005: Kong que; 2º posto a Kamikaze Girls

2006: Welcome to Dongmakgol

2007: Yeui-eomneun geotdeul; 2º posto Fu zi; 3° posto Memories of Matsuko

2008: Gachi Boy; 2º posto Tenten (film); 3° posto Zenzen daijobu (Fine, Totally Fine)

2009: Departures; 2º posto Kwasok scandle (Scandal Makers); 3° posto Laskar pelangi

2010: Castaway on the Moon; 2º posto Yûkai Rhapsody (Accidental Kidnapper); 3° posto Sang pemimpi

2011: Tang shan da di zhen (‘Aftershock), a pari merito con Apele tac (Silent River); 2º posto Shan zha shu zhi lian; 3° posto Here Comes the Bride (film 2010)

2012: Do-ga-ni; 2º posto Kora (film); 3° posto Go-ji-jeon (The Front Line)

2013: Nam-ja sa-yong-seol-myeong-seo; 2º posto Countdown (film 2012); 3° posto Ip Man: The Final Fight

2014: Eien no Zero (The Eternal Zero); 2º posto Byeon-ho-in (The Attorney); 3° posto Mga kuwentong barbero

2015: Gukjesijang (Ode to My Father); 2º posto Sanguiwon (The Royal Tailor); 3° posto Dugeun Dugeun Nae Insaeng (My Brilliant Life)

2016: Op-pa saeng-gak (A Melody to Remember); 2° posto a Robot, Sori (Sori: Voice From the Heart); 3° posto Mohican Kokyo ni Kaeru (The Mohican Comes Home)

2017: Karera Ga Honki de Amu Toki Wa (Close-Knit); 2° posto Suepeullit (Split); 3° posto Gyechun Halmang (Canola)

