Far East Film Festival: Highlights dell’edizione del 2017, aspettando il FEFF20

Il Far East Film Festival è una manifestazione dedicata al cinema asiatico, ed è stata definita “la più ricca rassegna di cinema dell’Estremo Oriente in Europa”. Si tiene a Udine, in Friuli, nel mese di aprile dal 1999. Attualmente è la più rilevante manifestazione europea dedicata al cinema popolare asiatico.
Miglior film (Audience Award)
1999: Chan sam ying hung (A Hero Never Dies)
2000: Xizao (Shower), a pari merito con Jeong (My Heart)
2001: Banchikwang (The Foul King)
2002: Sun jaat si mui
2003: Infernal Affairs
2004: Tasogare Seibei
2005: Kong que; 2º posto a Kamikaze Girls
2006: Welcome to Dongmakgol
2007: Yeui-eomneun geotdeul; 2º posto Fu zi; 3° posto Memories of Matsuko
2008: Gachi Boy; 2º posto Tenten (film); 3° posto Zenzen daijobu (Fine, Totally Fine)
2009: Departures; 2º posto Kwasok scandle (Scandal Makers); 3° posto Laskar pelangi
2010: Castaway on the Moon; 2º posto Yûkai Rhapsody (Accidental Kidnapper); 3° posto Sang pemimpi
2011: Tang shan da di zhen (‘Aftershock), a pari merito con Apele tac (Silent River); 2º posto Shan zha shu zhi lian; 3° posto Here Comes the Bride (film 2010)
2012: Do-ga-ni; 2º posto Kora (film); 3° posto Go-ji-jeon (The Front Line)
2013: Nam-ja sa-yong-seol-myeong-seo; 2º posto Countdown (film 2012); 3° posto Ip Man: The Final Fight
2014: Eien no Zero (The Eternal Zero); 2º posto Byeon-ho-in (The Attorney); 3° posto Mga kuwentong barbero
2015: Gukjesijang (Ode to My Father); 2º posto Sanguiwon (The Royal Tailor); 3° posto Dugeun Dugeun Nae Insaeng (My Brilliant Life)
2016: Op-pa saeng-gak (A Melody to Remember); 2° posto a Robot, Sori (Sori: Voice From the Heart); 3° posto Mohican Kokyo ni Kaeru (The Mohican Comes Home)
2017: Karera Ga Honki de Amu Toki Wa (Close-Knit); 2° posto Suepeullit (Split); 3° posto Gyechun Halmang (Canola)