Far East Film: BETTER DAYS, in anteprima europea è il film di chiusura del Festival

Opera seconda e secondo dramma giovanile diretto da un amico del Festival, Derek Tsang da HK (figlio del mitico Eric Tsang – Gelso d’oro alla carriera al FEFF 2017). Dopo un debutto folgorante con Soul Mates (presentato a Udine nel 2016), Derek conferma il suo grande talento come regista e autore hongkonghese/cinese contemporaneo con il potente Better Days scelto come film di chiusura. Un dramma sul bullismo ma che anche una storia d’amore, di redenzione e di crescita. Protagonisti due ragazzi giovani, belli-e-dannati, poveri ma con un sogno. Soli ai margini di una società spietata ma anche di un sistema feroce come quello dell’educazione scolastica in Cina. Il temutissimo esame “gaokao” per l’ammissione all’università nazionale fa da sfondo alla vicenda. L’estremo bisogno dei due ragazzi di dimostrare al mondo di essere vivi si tradurrà in un amore gentile ma anche in un fortissimo sentimento di solidarietà tra due esseri umani che non hanno più nulla da perdere… Un film riuscito, emozionante e sincero. Un film che ha attirato l’attenzione degli appassionati di cinema a livello internazionale all’inizio del 2019, quando è stato improvvisamente ritirato dalla line-up del Festival di Berlino e la sua uscita cinematografica estiva rinviata fino all’ottobre 2019. I fortunati spettatori del FEFF lo vedranno in anteprima europea!

When it is time for the Chinese gaokao, a two-day national college entrance exam, the entire country comes to a standstill. For nearly ten million high school students, this exam not only determines where and if they get to study but the fates of their entire families as well. Like so many others, Nian has been single-mindedly preparing for the exam, cutting everything else out of her life. When she becomes the target of relentless bullying, fate brings her together with small-time criminal Bei and the two form a strong friendship. Before they can completely retreat into a world of their own, the two are dragged in the middle of a murder case of a teenage girl where they are the prime suspects. In this dramatic thriller, Derek Kwok-Cheung Tsang paints a bleak picture of an oppressive society, in the guise of a gripping fairy-tale love story, exposing the dark world of bullying and societal pressures of achievement facing today’s youth.