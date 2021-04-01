Friuli Venezia Giulia in ROSSO SCURO assieme ad altre 7 regioni italiane

Pubblicata la nuova mappa dell’Unione Europea con evidenziate le aree ad alto rischio. In Italia sono 7 le regioni con il colore rosso scuro.
Stando alla mappa aggiornata del Centro europeo per la prevenzione e il controllo delle malattie, in rosso scuro si trovano Il Friuli Venezia Giulia, la Lombardia, Emilia Romagna, Piemonte, Valle d’Aosta, Marche, Provincia di Trento e di Bolzano e Puglia.
Le indicazioni fornite dall’Ecdc non sono restrizioni, ma segnalazioni per indicare dove l’incidenza dei contagi è al di sopra della soglia dei 500 casi ogni 100.000 abitanti negli ultimi 14 giorni.
Areas are marked in the following colours:
- green if the 14-day notification rate is lower than 25 cases per 100 000 and the test positivity rate below 4%;
- orange if the 14-day notification rate is lower than 50 cases per 100 000 but the test positivity rate is 4% or higher or, if the 14-day notification rate is between 25 and 150 cases per 100 000 and the test positivity rate is below 4%;
- red, if the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate ranges from 50 to 150 and the test positivity rate of tests for COVID-19 infection is 4% or more, or if the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is more than 150 but less than 500;
- dark red, if the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is 500 or more;
- grey if there is insufficient information or if the testing rate is lower than 300 cases per 100 000.