Interreg ita-cro: excover (01)

Experience, discover & valorise hidden treasure towns and sites of the adriatic area

In Italy, and Croatia it’s easy to identify many small towns with very relevant historical, cultural and natural assets, but visited by a little number of tourists, lower than the potentiality of the local natural and cultural resources. The main goal of this project is to reduce this gap between resources and tourists, contributing to a better territorial and seasonal distribution of tourist flows in Croatia and Italy (strategic objective of the Pillar 3 of EUSAIR), still over-concentrated on some sea-side areas along the coasts and a few art cities. Several reasons can explain this imbalance; sometimes they are connected with improper exploitation of the local assets, even if the number of little communities investing relevant amounts of their budgets on their resources is constantly growing. Unfortunately, the impact of these efforts on the tourist market is usually negligible.

In this case usually, the key to the problems is strictly connected with the lack of:

• a satisfactory regional/local tourist supply chain, unable to provide a satisfactory tourist experience;

• marketability of these destinations. The main goals of EXCOVER will be therefore to identify innovative ways for solving the two previous constraints on the tourist development of the small towns with relevant local assets but with poor tourist flows.

The main expected outcomes of the project are:

• a tangible increase of the tourist flows toward the communities involved in the project;

• a community-led participation process in the tourist development based on a sustainable valorisation of the natural and cultural endogenous resources;

• wide participation of residents in using their under-utilized skills, goods, rooms, cars, kitchens etc. as tourism resources to set up a local Tourism Supply Chain based on the existing Sharing Economy platforms.

Università degli Studi di Udine (Italy) – Department of Languages and Literatures, Communication, Education and Society (DILL) – Coordinator Prof. Donatella Cozzi, research assistant Monica Pascoli Contacts: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]

Link: https://www.italy-croatia.eu/web/excover

