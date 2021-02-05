Webcam

Study in Udine

Discover the University of Udine and its City, Udine, north-east of Italy. They are in the very heart of Europe and are a meeting place of different worlds and cultures. UNIUD and Udine have a relaxed student-friendly atmosphere and are within easy reach of many places of interest in Italy, Europe and beyond.

