Tutti i Film del Far East Film 27

L’elenco di tutti i film che potrete vedere durante il Far East Film Festival a Udine
CHINA [10]
Clash, JIANG Jiachen, football in China: sports dramedy, China 2024, Italian Premiere
Decoded, CHEN Sicheng, battle of wits: Cold-War grandiose drama, China 2024, European Festival Premiere
Deep in the Mountain, LI Yongyi, half thriller, half comedy, China 2025, International Premiere*
Green Wave, XU Lei, comedyof hopes and errors, China 2024, International Premiere – OPENING FILM
Her Story, SHAO Yihui, freedom-for-women comedy drama, China 2024, International Festival Premiere*
Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants, TSUI Hark, supermartial arts-action fantasy, China 2025, International Festival Premiere
Like a Rolling Stone, YIN Lichuan, accidental-influencer-feminist-icon movie, China 2024, European Festival Premiere
My Friend An Delie, DONG Zijian, a mysterious journey between long-lost friends, China 2024, Italian Premiere*
Successor, PENG Damo & YAN Fei, “Don’t tell my son we’re rich!!!”, China 2024, European Festival Premiere
Upstream, XU Zheng,from salaryman to delivery man social drama, China 2024, European Festival Premiere
HONG KONG [7]
Cesium Fallout, Anthony PUN, explosive disaster thriller, Hong Kong 2024, European Festival Premiere
The Last Dance – Extended Version, Anselm CHAN,from weddings to funerals, Hong Kong 2025, European Festival Premiere
Last Song for You,Jill LEUNG, when a song opens your old heart, Hong Kong 2024, Italian Premiere*
Montages of a Modern Motherhood, Oliver CHAN, powerful maternal drama, Hong Kong 2024, European Premiere
Papa, Philip YUNG,blood of my blood fatherhood drama, Hong Kong 2024, European Premiere
The Prosecutor,Donnie YEN, the kicks and the law, Hong Kong 2024, European Premiere
The Way We Talk, Adam WONG, emotional sign language youth drama, Hong Kong 2025, Italian Premiere
JAPAN [11]
Angry Squad, UEDA Shinichiro, quirkycaper comedy, Japan 2024, European Premiere
A Bad Summer, JOJO Hideo, chilling black drama, Japan 2025, International Premiere
Cells at Work!,TAKEUCHI Hideki, comical trip inside the human body, Japan 2024, Italian Premiere
Dollhouse, YAGUCHI Shinobu, beware of the doll: jumpscare horror, Japan 2025, Italian Premiere
Good Luck, ADACHI Shin, wimpy guy on the roadmeets strong woman, Japan 2025, International Premiere
Lust in the Rain, KATAYAMA Shinzo, phantasmagoric manga trip, Japan 2024, Italian Premiere
Rewrite, MATSUI Daigo, thetime traveller and the would-be novelist,Japan 2025, World Premiere
See You Tomorrow, MICHIMOTO Saki, The womanwiththe SLR camera, Japan 2024, International Premiere*
She Taught Me Serendipity, OHKU Akiko, offbeatlove triangle, Japan 2024, European Premiere*
Teki Cometh, YOSHIDA Daihachi, Lynch-style surreal story, Japan 2024, Italian Premiere
Welcome to the Village,JOJO Hideo, rural psychological thriller, Japan 2025, Italian Premiere*
MALAYSIA [1]
Next Stop, Somewhere, James LEE, Jeremiah FOO, nostalgiclockdown drama, Malaysia 2025, European Premiere*
MONGOLIA [1]
Silent City Driver, Janchivdorj SENGEDORJ, refinedmetropolitan revenge noir,Mongolia 2024, Italian Premiere
PHILIPPINES [2]
Diamonds in the Sand, Janus VICTORIA, a new country for a lonely soul, Philippines/Japan/Malaysia 2025, International Premiere**
Sunshine, Antoinette JADAONE, following the steps of a young woman in trouble, Philippines 2024, Italian Premiere
SOUTH KOREA [8]
About Family, YANG Woo-seok, grumpy grandpa’s change of heart, South Korea 2024, European Premiere
Dark Nuns,KWON Hyuk-jae, women exorcists fight against the devil, South Korea 2025, International Premiere
Dirty Money, KIM Min-Soo, grimydetective crime story, South Korea 2024, Italian Premiere
Hear Me: Our Summer, JO Seon-Ho, delicatesign language romance, South Korea 2024, Italian Premiere
The Land of Morning Calm,PARK Ri-woong, the fisherman and his soul, South Korea 2024, Italian Premiere
Love in the Big City, E.oni, sophisticatedurbanromance, South Korea 2024, Italian Premiere
Pilot, KIM Han-kyul, wildmission-impossiblein the sky comedy, South Korea 2024, International Festival Premiere
The Square, KIM Bo-sol, animation – Love in North Korea, South Korea 2025, World Premiere*
TAIWAN [5]
Daughter’s Daughter , HUANG Xi,three generationsof three women, Taiwan 2024, European Premiere
Family Matters, PAN Ke-yin,four chapters of afamily drama, Taiwan 2025, European Premiere*
Gatao: Like Father Like Son, YAO Hung-i, Ray JIANG, thewar between gangsters never ends, Taiwan 2024, Italian Premiere
Organ Child, CHIEH Shueh Bin, bleakrevenge thriller, Taiwan 2025, International Premiere
The Uniform, CHUANG Ching-shen, falling-in-love-with-the-same-boy, Taiwan 2024, European Premiere
THAILAND [2]
Death Whisperer 2, Taweewat WANTHA, ghost hunting in the jungle, Thailand 2024, International Festival Premiere
The Stone, Arak AMORNSUPASIRI, VuthipongSUKHANINDR, guns out for the amulet market, Thailand 2025, International Festival Premiere*
VIETNAM [1]
Betting with Ghost, NGUYEN Nhat Trung, getting rich with a spirit, Vietnam 2024, European Premiere*
OUT OF COMPETITION [28]
SPECIAL SCREENINGS[2]
Ya Boy Kongming! The Movie, SHIBUE Shuhei, J-Pop GreatShow, Japan 2025, International Premiere – CLOSING NIGHT
The Scary House,WATANABE Hirobumi, horror in Otawara, Japan 2025, World Premiere
RETROSPECTIVE [12]
Yokai and Other Monsters: From Asian Folklore to Cinema
The Fox with Nine Tails, PARK Heon-su, fantasy, South Korea 1994/remastered 2025
The Great Yokai War, MIIKE Takashi,fantasy, Japan 2005
The Great Yokai War: Guardians,MIIKE Takashi, fantasy, Japan 2021
Green Snake, TSUI Hark, fantasy, Hong Kong 1993/restored 2024
The Inhuman Kiss: The Last Breath, PaphangkornPUNCHANTARAK,horror, Thailand 2023
Mr Vampire, Ricky LAU, comedy, Hong Kong 1985/restored 2018
Pontianak – Scent of the Tuber Rose, Shuhaimi BABA, horror melodrama, Malaysia 2004
Shake, Rattle & Roll, Ishmael BERNAL, Emmanuel BORLAZA and PequeGALLAGA, horror omnibus, Philippines 1984
The Snow Woman, Tokuzo TANAKA,horror drama, Japan 1968/restored 2024
Yokai Monsters: Spook Warfare, KURODA Yoshiyuki, fantasy, Japan 1968/restored 2021
The Woman in Unit 23B, Prime CRUZ, horror drama, Philippines 2016
AThousand Year OldFox, SHIN Sang-ok, period fantasy, South Korea 1969/remastered 2025
RESTORED CLASSICS [8]
Barking Dogs Never Bite, BONG Joon Ho, blackcomedy, South Korea 2000/restored 2024,European Premiere
Bona, Lino BROCKA, drama, Philippines 1980/restored 2024
PTU, Johnnie TO, crime drama, Hong Kong 2003/restored 2025, European Premiere
Shanghai Blues, TSUI Hark, period dramedy, Hong Kong 1984/restored 2024
The Story of a Small Town, LEE Hsing,drama, Taiwan 1979/restored 2024, World Festival Premiere
tribute to PAI Ching-jui
Accidental Trio, PAI Ching-jui, comedy, Taiwan 1969/restored 2024, World Premiere
Good Bye! Darling, PAI Ching-jui,romance,Taiwan 1970/restored 2024, World Premiere
Lonely Seventeen, PAI Ching-jui, coming of age, Taiwan romance, 1967/restored 2024,World Premiere
DOCUMENTARIES [5]
Chinatown Cha-Cha, Luka Yuanyuan YANG, China 2024, Italian Premiere
Four Trails, Robin LEE, Hong Kong 2025, International Premiere
The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, FANG Li, China 2024, European Festival Premiere
Suzzanna: The Queen of Black Magic, David GREGORY, USA 2024, Italian Premiere
Walking in the Movies, KIM Lyang, South Korea 2024, Italian Premiere
SHORTS [2]
Made in Hong Kong: A Pair of Shorts
Once Upon a Time There Was a Mountain, TO Chun him, Hong Kong 2024
Sweet, Sour, Bitter…, Frankie LEE Chak Hang, Hong Kong 2024