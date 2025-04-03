Tutti i Film del Far East Film 27

L’elenco di tutti i film che potrete vedere durante il Far East Film Festival a Udine

CHINA [10]

Clash, JIANG Jiachen, football in China: sports dramedy, China 2024, Italian Premiere

Decoded, CHEN Sicheng, battle of wits: Cold-War grandiose drama, China 2024, European Festival Premiere

Deep in the Mountain, LI Yongyi, half thriller, half comedy, China 2025, International Premiere*

Green Wave, XU Lei, comedyof hopes and errors, China 2024, International Premiere – OPENING FILM

Her Story, SHAO Yihui, freedom-for-women comedy drama, China 2024, International Festival Premiere*

Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants, TSUI Hark, supermartial arts-action fantasy, China 2025, International Festival Premiere

Like a Rolling Stone, YIN Lichuan, accidental-influencer-feminist-icon movie, China 2024, European Festival Premiere

My Friend An Delie, DONG Zijian, a mysterious journey between long-lost friends, China 2024, Italian Premiere*

Successor, PENG Damo & YAN Fei, “Don’t tell my son we’re rich!!!”, China 2024, European Festival Premiere

Upstream, XU Zheng,from salaryman to delivery man social drama, China 2024, European Festival Premiere

HONG KONG [7]

Cesium Fallout, Anthony PUN, explosive disaster thriller, Hong Kong 2024, European Festival Premiere

The Last Dance – Extended Version, Anselm CHAN,from weddings to funerals, Hong Kong 2025, European Festival Premiere

Last Song for You,Jill LEUNG, when a song opens your old heart, Hong Kong 2024, Italian Premiere*

Montages of a Modern Motherhood, Oliver CHAN, powerful maternal drama, Hong Kong 2024, European Premiere

Papa, Philip YUNG,blood of my blood fatherhood drama, Hong Kong 2024, European Premiere

The Prosecutor,Donnie YEN, the kicks and the law, Hong Kong 2024, European Premiere

The Way We Talk, Adam WONG, emotional sign language youth drama, Hong Kong 2025, Italian Premiere

JAPAN [11]

Angry Squad, UEDA Shinichiro, quirkycaper comedy, Japan 2024, European Premiere

A Bad Summer, JOJO Hideo, chilling black drama, Japan 2025, International Premiere

Cells at Work!,TAKEUCHI Hideki, comical trip inside the human body, Japan 2024, Italian Premiere

Dollhouse, YAGUCHI Shinobu, beware of the doll: jumpscare horror, Japan 2025, Italian Premiere

Good Luck, ADACHI Shin, wimpy guy on the roadmeets strong woman, Japan 2025, International Premiere

Lust in the Rain, KATAYAMA Shinzo, phantasmagoric manga trip, Japan 2024, Italian Premiere

Rewrite, MATSUI Daigo, thetime traveller and the would-be novelist,Japan 2025, World Premiere

See You Tomorrow, MICHIMOTO Saki, The womanwiththe SLR camera, Japan 2024, International Premiere*

She Taught Me Serendipity, OHKU Akiko, offbeatlove triangle, Japan 2024, European Premiere*

Teki Cometh, YOSHIDA Daihachi, Lynch-style surreal story, Japan 2024, Italian Premiere

Welcome to the Village,JOJO Hideo, rural psychological thriller, Japan 2025, Italian Premiere*

MALAYSIA [1]

Next Stop, Somewhere, James LEE, Jeremiah FOO, nostalgiclockdown drama, Malaysia 2025, European Premiere*

MONGOLIA [1]

Silent City Driver, Janchivdorj SENGEDORJ, refinedmetropolitan revenge noir,Mongolia 2024, Italian Premiere

PHILIPPINES [2]

Diamonds in the Sand, Janus VICTORIA, a new country for a lonely soul, Philippines/Japan/Malaysia 2025, International Premiere**

Sunshine, Antoinette JADAONE, following the steps of a young woman in trouble, Philippines 2024, Italian Premiere

SOUTH KOREA [8]

About Family, YANG Woo-seok, grumpy grandpa’s change of heart, South Korea 2024, European Premiere

Dark Nuns,KWON Hyuk-jae, women exorcists fight against the devil, South Korea 2025, International Premiere

Dirty Money, KIM Min-Soo, grimydetective crime story, South Korea 2024, Italian Premiere

Hear Me: Our Summer, JO Seon-Ho, delicatesign language romance, South Korea 2024, Italian Premiere

The Land of Morning Calm,PARK Ri-woong, the fisherman and his soul, South Korea 2024, Italian Premiere

Love in the Big City, E.oni, sophisticatedurbanromance, South Korea 2024, Italian Premiere

Pilot, KIM Han-kyul, wildmission-impossiblein the sky comedy, South Korea 2024, International Festival Premiere

The Square, KIM Bo-sol, animation – Love in North Korea, South Korea 2025, World Premiere*

TAIWAN [5]

Daughter’s Daughter , HUANG Xi,three generationsof three women, Taiwan 2024, European Premiere

Family Matters, PAN Ke-yin,four chapters of afamily drama, Taiwan 2025, European Premiere*

Gatao: Like Father Like Son, YAO Hung-i, Ray JIANG, thewar between gangsters never ends, Taiwan 2024, Italian Premiere

Organ Child, CHIEH Shueh Bin, bleakrevenge thriller, Taiwan 2025, International Premiere

The Uniform, CHUANG Ching-shen, falling-in-love-with-the-same-boy, Taiwan 2024, European Premiere

THAILAND [2]

Death Whisperer 2, Taweewat WANTHA, ghost hunting in the jungle, Thailand 2024, International Festival Premiere

The Stone, Arak AMORNSUPASIRI, VuthipongSUKHANINDR, guns out for the amulet market, Thailand 2025, International Festival Premiere*

VIETNAM [1]

Betting with Ghost, NGUYEN Nhat Trung, getting rich with a spirit, Vietnam 2024, European Premiere*

OUT OF COMPETITION [28]

SPECIAL SCREENINGS[2]

Ya Boy Kongming! The Movie, SHIBUE Shuhei, J-Pop GreatShow, Japan 2025, International Premiere – CLOSING NIGHT

The Scary House,WATANABE Hirobumi, horror in Otawara, Japan 2025, World Premiere

RETROSPECTIVE [12]

Yokai and Other Monsters: From Asian Folklore to Cinema

The Fox with Nine Tails, PARK Heon-su, fantasy, South Korea 1994/remastered 2025

The Great Yokai War, MIIKE Takashi,fantasy, Japan 2005

The Great Yokai War: Guardians,MIIKE Takashi, fantasy, Japan 2021

Green Snake, TSUI Hark, fantasy, Hong Kong 1993/restored 2024

The Inhuman Kiss: The Last Breath, PaphangkornPUNCHANTARAK,horror, Thailand 2023

Mr Vampire, Ricky LAU, comedy, Hong Kong 1985/restored 2018

Pontianak – Scent of the Tuber Rose, Shuhaimi BABA, horror melodrama, Malaysia 2004

Shake, Rattle & Roll, Ishmael BERNAL, Emmanuel BORLAZA and PequeGALLAGA, horror omnibus, Philippines 1984

The Snow Woman, Tokuzo TANAKA,horror drama, Japan 1968/restored 2024

Yokai Monsters: Spook Warfare, KURODA Yoshiyuki, fantasy, Japan 1968/restored 2021

The Woman in Unit 23B, Prime CRUZ, horror drama, Philippines 2016

AThousand Year OldFox, SHIN Sang-ok, period fantasy, South Korea 1969/remastered 2025

RESTORED CLASSICS [8]

Barking Dogs Never Bite, BONG Joon Ho, blackcomedy, South Korea 2000/restored 2024,European Premiere

Bona, Lino BROCKA, drama, Philippines 1980/restored 2024

PTU, Johnnie TO, crime drama, Hong Kong 2003/restored 2025, European Premiere

Shanghai Blues, TSUI Hark, period dramedy, Hong Kong 1984/restored 2024

The Story of a Small Town, LEE Hsing,drama, Taiwan 1979/restored 2024, World Festival Premiere

tribute to PAI Ching-jui

Accidental Trio, PAI Ching-jui, comedy, Taiwan 1969/restored 2024, World Premiere

Good Bye! Darling, PAI Ching-jui,romance,Taiwan 1970/restored 2024, World Premiere

Lonely Seventeen, PAI Ching-jui, coming of age, Taiwan romance, 1967/restored 2024,World Premiere

DOCUMENTARIES [5]

Chinatown Cha-Cha, Luka Yuanyuan YANG, China 2024, Italian Premiere

Four Trails, Robin LEE, Hong Kong 2025, International Premiere

The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, FANG Li, China 2024, European Festival Premiere

Suzzanna: The Queen of Black Magic, David GREGORY, USA 2024, Italian Premiere

Walking in the Movies, KIM Lyang, South Korea 2024, Italian Premiere

SHORTS [2]

Made in Hong Kong: A Pair of Shorts

Once Upon a Time There Was a Mountain, TO Chun him, Hong Kong 2024

Sweet, Sour, Bitter…, Frankie LEE Chak Hang, Hong Kong 2024