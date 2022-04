Il Film MIRACLE: LETTERS TO THE PRESIDENT della Corea del Sud vince il Far East Film Festival 24

I film vincitori della ventiquattresima edizione del Far East Film Festival

MULBERRY AUDIENCE AWARDS 2022 – First place

MIRACLE: LETTERS TO THE PRESIDENT, by Lee Jang-hoon

MULBERRY AUDIENCE AWARDS 2022 – Second place + BLACK DRAGON AWARD

RETURN TO DUST, by Li Ruijun

MULBERRY AUDIENCE AWARDS 2022 – Third place + WHITE MULBERRY AWARD for First Feature Film

TOO COOL TO KILL, by Xing Wenxiong

MULBERRY AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY

LOVE NONETHELESS, by Jojo Hideo

PURPLE MULBERRY AWARD (MYmovies.it award)

KINGMAKER, by Byun Sung-hyun

Audience Award – media

Miracle: Letters to the President by LEE Jang-hoon (South Korea) – 4,48

Return to Dust by LI Ruijun (China) – 4,44

Too Cool to Kill by XING Wenxiong (China) – 4,42

Black Dragon Audience Award – media

Return to Dust by LI Ruijun (China) – 4,43

MYmovies Award

Kingmaker by BYUN Sung-hyun (South Korea)



White Mulberry Award for first time or second time director

Too Cool to Kill by XING Wenxiong (China)

Best Screenplay Award

Love Nonetheless by JOJO Hideo (Japan)