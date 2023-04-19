Far East Film 25: tutti i film del Festival

Tutte le diversità e tutte le molteplicità del pianeta Asia in un racconto lungo 9 giorni. 78 film, 14 paesi, 9 anteprime mondiali. Gelso d’Oro alla Carriera a Baisho Chieko. Sul red carpet anche Johnnie To, Watanabe Hirobumi e Jang Sun-woo.

I film sono 78 (numero record!) e arrivano da 14 paesi (inclusa la Mongolia, per la seconda volta presente nella storia del Festival), va sicuramente sottolineato che della line-up fanno parte 15 donne registe e 12 esordienti. Come dire? La selezione 2023 mira a restituire più che mai la grande complessità dell’Asia. Una selezione che unisce il recente passato con l’oggi, senza soluzione di continuità, tra diverse comunità (si pensi a quella indigena, protagonista del film taiwanese Gaga), diverse aspettative e scelte di vita, lingue e dialetti, politiche, religioni, abitudini, inclinazioni, credenze, miti e leggende e, non ultimo, diverse identità di genere. Una selezione che racconta in tempo reale come le cinematografie dell’Asia Orientale e del Sud Est Asiatico siano riemerse dal triste periodo della pandemia, non tutte allo stesso modo e non tutte con gli stessi risultati. Un continente, quello dell’Estremo Oriente, che anche dal punto di vista geopolitico incide sempre di più sul nostro quotidiano e sul nostro immaginario. Il suo peso si sente anche qui.

CHINA [4]

Full River Red, ZHANG Yimou, black humor-Machiavellian mystery with black humor, China 2023, World Festival

Premiere – CLOSING FILM

Hachiko, XU Ang, the-most-famous-dog-in-the-world, China 2023, World Festival Premiere

Hidden Blade, CHENG Er, a vortex passions in Sino-Japanese war, China 2023, International Festival Premiere

Home Coming, RAO Xiaozhi, escape-from-Arab-country action drama, China 2022, International Festival Premiere

HONG KONG [8]

Everyphone Everywhere, Amos WHY, don’t forget your phone!, Hong Kong 2023, World Premiere

The Sunny Side of the Street, LAU Kok-rui, refugee social drama, Hong Kong 2022, European Premiere*

Making Waves – Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema

A Guilty Conscience, Jack NG, mega hit legal drama – Hong Kong 2023, European Premiere*

A Light Never Goes Out, Anastasia TSANG, bittersweet neon sign nostalgia, Hong Kong 2022, Italian Premiere*

Lost Love, KA Sing-fung, domestic drama, Hong Kong 2022, European Premiere*

Mad Fate, Soi CHEANG, hysterical noir, Hong Kong 2023, Italian Premiere

Vital Sign, CHEUK Wan-chi, medical drama with action, Hong Kong 2023, European Premiere

Where the Wind Blows, Philip YUNG, lavish historical crime thriller, Hong Kong 2022, Italian Premiere

INDONESIA [2]

Sri Asih, UPI, Indonesian female super hero epic, Indonesia 2022, Italian Premiere

Satan’s Slave: Communion, Joko ANWAR, horror in a condominium, Indonesia 2022, Italian Premiere

JAPAN [8]

December, Anshul CHAUHAN, second chance court drama, Japan 2022, Italian Premiere

Egoist, MATSUNAGA Daishi, superbly performed gay love drama, Japan 2022, European Premiere*

The Legend & Butterfly, OTOMO Keishi, warring-couple and warring-armies period saga, Japan 2023, International

Premiere

Phases of the Moon, HIROKI Ryuichi, reincarnated love?, Japan 2022, European Premiere

She is Me, I Am Her, NAKAMURA Mayu, four stories in covid time, Japan 2022, International Festival Premiere

Techno Brothers, WATANABE Hirobumi, quirky road movie with techno music, Japan 2023, World Premiere

Your Lovely Smile, LIM Kah Wai, offbeat portrait of an indie director, Japan 2022, Italian Premiere

Yudo, SUZUKI Masayuki, elegant comedy on the Way of the Bath, Japan 2023, European Premiere*

MALAYSIA [2]

Abang Adik, Jin ONG, wild lives of two unlucky brothers, Malaysia 2023, Italian Premiere*

Coast Guard Malaysia: Ops Helang, Pitt HANIF, fiercer than John Wick is the Guard!, Malaysia 2023, International

Premiere*

MONGOLIA [1]

The Sales Girl, Janchivdorj SENGEDORJ, bold & sexy coming-of-age, Mongolia 2022, Italian Premiere*

THE PHILIPPINES [3]

Deleter, Mikhail RED, kill the video and run from the ghost, The Philippines 2022, International Festival Premiere

In My Mother’s Skin, Kenneth DAGATAN, The darkest fairy tale of them all, The Philippines 2023, Italian Premiere*

Where Is the Lie?, Quark HENARES, trans identity and cruel surprises, The Philippines 2023, European Premiere

SINGAPORE [1]

Ajoomma, HE Shuming, Singapore 2022, romantically lost in Korea, European Premiere – OPENING FILM*

SOUTH KOREA [7]

Ditto, SEO Eun-young, time-crossing-fantasy romance, South Korea 2022, International Festival Premiere

Killing Romance, LEE Won-suk, flamboyant kill-your-husband comedy, South Korea 2023, World Festival Premiere

The Night Owl, AN Tae-jin, deceptions and murders period drama, South Korea 2022, International Festival Premiere*

The Other Child, KIM Jin-young, ghost and faith multilayered horror, South Korea 2022, Italian Premiere**

Phantom, LEE Hae-young, who’s-the-spy? Thrilling action drama, South Korea 2023, Italian Premiere

Rebound, CHANG Hang-jun, young basketball team exploit, South Korea 2023, World Festival Premiere

The Wild, KIM Bong-han, atmospheric gangster thriller, South Korea 2023, World Premiere

TAIWAN [6]

The Abandoned, TSENG Ying-ting, socially relevant murder mystery, Taiwan 2022, Italian Premiere*

Bad Education, Kai KO, hyperviolent lost youths drama, Taiwan 2023, European Premiere*

Day Off, FU Tien-yu, hairdresser’s sweet story, Taiwan 2023, European Premiere*

Gaga, Laha MEBOW, heartwarming glimpse into a Taiwanese indigenous people’s world, Taiwan 2022, European

Premiere

Marry My Dead Body, CHENG Wei-hao, explosive comedy with gay ghost, Taiwan 2023, European Premiere

Untold Herstory, Zero CHOU, prison drama in the White Terror era, Taiwan 2022, Italian Premiere

THAILAND [1]

You & Me & Me, Wanwaew and Waewwan HONGVIVATANA, beware the twins!, Thailand 2023, European Premiere*



OUT OF COMPETITION [36]

JOHNNIE WITHOUT A GUN – TRIBUTE TO JOHNNIE TO

Making Waves – Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema

Life Without Principle, Johnnie TO, crime drama, Hong Kong 2011

Office, Johnnie TO, workplace musical, Hong Kong 2015

Sparrow, Johnnie TO, elegant caper film, Hong Kong 2008

TRIBUTE TO BAISHO CHIEKO

Plan 75, HAYAKAWA Chie, dystopic drama, Japan 2023

Tora-san, Our Lovable Tramp, YAMADA Yoji, comedy, Japan 1969

Where Spring Comes Late, YAMADA Yoji, melodrama, Japan 1970

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Convenience Story, MIKI Satoshi, sweet kinky fantasy, Japan 2022, Italian Premiere

Emergency Declaration, HAN Jae-rim high altitude action, South Korea 2022

Way of Life, WATANABE Hirobumi, personal lockdown memories, Japan 2023, World Premiere

You’ve Got a Friend, HIROKI Ryuichi, SM world dramedy, Japan 2022, International Premiere

DOCUMENTARIES

AUM: the Cult at the End of the World, Ben BRAUN, Chiaki YANAGIMOTO, USA 2023, Italian Premiere

Kaidan, Strange Stories of Japanese Ghosts, Yves MONTMAYEUR, France 2023, World Premiere

Jiseok, KIM Young-jo, South Korea 2022, Italian Premiere

RESTORED CLASSICS

Nomad (Director’s Cut), Patrick TAM, new wave masterpiece, Hong Kong 1982/restored 2023, International Premiere

RETROSPECTIVE [21]

A/B side VIBES. Greatest Hits from ‘80s & ‘90s

2/Duo, SUWA Nobuhiro, Amour Fou, Japan 1997

800 Two-Lap Runners, HIROKI Ryuichi, sex & sport & rebellion, Japan 1994

Bloody Morning, Li Shaohong, drama, China 1992/restored 2023, International Premiere

Cure, KUROSAWA Kiyoshi, horror, Japan 1997/restored 2023

Dang Bireley’s and Young Gangsters, Nonzee NIMIBUTR, the Gangster Era, Thailand 1997, Italian Premiere

Dust in the Wind, HOU Hsiao-hsien, drama-romance, Taiwan 1986/restored 2010

Dust of Angels, HSU Hsiao-ming, gangster drama, Taiwan 1992/2K restored 2021

Flowers in the City Jail, Mario O’HARA, women prison melò, The Philippines 1984/2K restored 2019

Painting Soul, HUANG Shuqin, drama-romance, China 1994/4K restored, International Premiere

A Moment of Romance, Benny CHAN, action and heart, Hong Kong 1990/restored 2022, International Premiere

A Separated Woman, Chito S. ROÑO, feminist family drama, The Philippines 1994/2K restored 2018

Swallowtail Butterfly, SHUNJI Iwai, crime drama, Japan 1996, Italian Premiere

A Hot Roof, LEE Min-yong, comedy, South Korea 1995

Trio, PARK Chan-wook, comedy crime, South Korea, 1997

Teenage Fugitive, CHANG Pei-cheng, irresistible comedy, Taiwan 1984/restored 2022

Tribute to JANG Sun-woo

Lies, JANG Sun-woo, drama, South Korea 1999

The Road to the Racetracks, JANG Sun-woo, drama, South Korea 1991

To You, From Me, JANG Sun-woo, erotic drama, South Korea 1994

Tribute to Po-Chih LEONG

Hong Kong 1941, Po-Chih LEONG, war drama, Hong Kong 1984, Italian Premiere

The Island, Po-Chih LEONG, camping horror, Hong Kong 1985, Italian Premiere

Ping Pong, Po-Chih LEONG, comedy-mystery, UK 1986, Italian Premiere